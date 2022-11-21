Jamnagar Rural Assembly Constituency: Who Will Win This Trilateral Contest Between Congress, BJP and AAP?

Jamnagar Rural will vote on the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

Jamnagar Rural Assembly Constituency: Jamnagar Rural is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat and this constituency is a part of Jamnagar district. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Jamnagar Rural will vote on the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. In the 2017 Assembly Election, Congress’ Dharaviya Vallabhbhai Veljibhai won the seat by defeating Patel Raghavjibhai Hansarajbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6397 votes.

CANDIDATES FOR JAMNAGAR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP Candidate Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai Patel

Congress Candidate Jivan Kumbharvadiya

AAP Candidate Prakash Donga

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 3,29,200 population, 71.93% is rural and 28.07% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 7.42 and 0.3, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 248134 electorates and 279 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 65.09% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 66.28% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 43.47% and 47.79% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 56.46% and 35.74% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively.