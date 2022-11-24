Jamnagar South Constituency: Will BJP Get a Ninth Straight Win From This Seat?

Jamnagar South constituency is scheduled to go to polls on the first phase of Gujarat Assembly election on December 1.

Jamnagar South Constituency: Jamnagar South Constituency is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Jamnagar district of Gujarat. This constituency is scheduled to go to polls on the first phase of Gujarat Assembly election on December 1. The counting of votes for the two-phased Gujarat election will be held along with Himachal on December 8. In the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election 2017, Jamnagar South constituency had 10 candidates for assembly seat contention. Jamnagar South was one of 99 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP’s Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu (R.C.FALDU) won the election by upstaging Congress’ Ashok Lal by a margin of 16,349 votes.

CANDIDATE FOR JAMNAGAR SOUTH

BJP Candidate Divyesh Ranchhodbhai Akbari

AAP Candidate Vishal Tyagi

Congress Candidate Manoj Kathiria

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 335412 population, 0% is rural and 100% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 6.85 and 0.36, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 229344 electorates and 202 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 63.09% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 64.55% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 53.84% and 41.57% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 65.72% and 30.1% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively.