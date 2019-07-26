Ranchi: A Police officer shot his wife, his mother and neighbour at his flat situated under Sonari police station of Jamshedpur on Friday, police said.

Police inspector Manoj Gupta shot all the three victims, including his wife Poonam Gupta, as he turned violent during a verbal spat with her. Manoj’s mother and neighbour were trying to pacify the couple.

Poonam had returned to Jamshedpur from Patna on Friday morning itself. She had earlier lodged an FIR against her husband based on which Manoj was suspended.

Manoj’s mother died on the spot while Poonam and the neighbour have been admitted to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment.