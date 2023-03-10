Home

News

India

Jamshedpur: Woman Kills Husband, Electrifies Door To Stop Police From Entering House

Jamshedpur: Woman Kills Husband, Electrifies Door To Stop Police From Entering House

Identified as Amarnath Singh, the deceased was associated with the transport and real estate business. The couple has two children, who live in different cities for job and studies.

Jamshedpur Crime News: The police entered the house with great difficulty after cutting off the power supply to the area and seized the half-burnt body.

Jamshedpur: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her husband and tried to burn his body inside the house in Old Subhash Colony in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. Later, the woman locked herself inside and electrified the door to prevent the police from entering the house. The incident was reported on Thursday night. The accused, Meera Singh has been arrested.

Identified as Amarnath Singh, the deceased was associated with the transport and real estate business. The couple has two children, who live in different cities for job and studies.

You may like to read

The police entered the house with great difficulty after cutting off the power supply to the area and seized the half-burnt body.

However, the neighbours alleged that Meera is mentally unsound and that the couple fought frequently on numerous occasions.

The crime came to limelight when a foul smell began emanating from the house, following which the neighbours alerted the couple’s son, who lives in Pune.

The woman climbed the roof with a stick and threatened people when the police reached the spot. According to the neighbours, the deceased had not come out of the house since the last four-five days. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.