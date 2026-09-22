Jamui Harassment Case Update: Bihar Police books over 120 social media accounts, issues warning; Rahul Gandhi says…

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to identify and track down those involved in the incident. The team, led by female Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Deepti Monali, used video analysis to identify around seven suspects. Police have so far arrested three of them, all of whom were identified as minors.

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Jamui Harassment Case

New Delhi: Bihar Police have registered FIRs against 120 social media account operators for allegedly revealing the identity of a minor girl and circulating her video on social media. The video purportedly shows two minors being confronted and harassed by a group of people in Jamui.

In a post on X, the official handle of Bihar Police said, “Appeal to the Public. Disseminating videos of minor victims, insulting their dignity, and revealing their identity is a punishable offense under the POCSO Act, the IT Act, and the Juvenile Justice and Penal Code.”

The police has asked people not to share or repost videos of minor victims, revealing their identity, warning that it is a punishable offence under the POCSO Act, the IT Act, and the Juvenile Justice and Penal Code.

जमुई मामले में नाबालिग लड़की की पहचान उजागर करने और उसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने 120 सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट संचालकों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। पुलिस ने लोगों से वीडियो को डाउनलोड, शेयर या दोबारा पोस्ट न करने की अपील की है। विदित हो कि POCSO Act… — NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) September 22, 2026

“It is known that under Section 23 of the POCSO Act, revealing the identity of a minor is prohibited. Violation of this carries a provision for imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 1 year, a fine, or both,” a police officer told reporters on Tuesday. “Therefore, do not share the face, name, or any such information of any minor victim on social media that could make their identity public,” he added.

Three suspects arrested

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to track the perpetrators. The SIT will be led by female Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Deepti Monali. The police successfully identified around seven perpetrators using video analysis and arrested three suspects, who were identified as minors.

The Bihar Police took suo motu cognizance of the viral video and traced the victims using the registration number of the vehicle visible in the clip. Jamui Police officially registered an First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Pocso Act.

“Although the incident is two days old, no complaint was made before us by the boy or the girl till Sunday. Today, when the video went viral, we traced the victims with the help of the registration number of a vehicle visible in the clip”, Jamui SP Bishwajeet Dayal told reporters.

The FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS, and steps have been initiated for the “takedown of the video”, the SP said.

Rahul Gandhi seeks POCSO prosecution against perpetrators

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sought swift justice in the reported incident of alleged moral policing and molestation of a teenage girl in Bihar’s Jamui, demanding that all those behind it must be prosecuted under POCSO and that the Bihar government must answer why a girl is not safe on a public road at 7 PM.

His remarks came after media reported that a teenage boy and girl returning from coaching classes in Jamui were stopped by a group of men on Saturday evening, surrounded, questioned and subjected to assault and molestation before being allowed to leave. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “The video from Jamui, Bihar is deeply disturbing. Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away.”

Who gave these men the right to behave like this, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked.

“This is not ‘culture’. It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl’s body, her movement, her choice,” Gandhi said. When control is mistaken for culture, and such attitudes are normalised by ‘Andhbhakts’, mobs start believing they are the law, Gandhi said.

“Every individual in that video must be identified and prosecuted under POCSO, and justice must be swift. And if the incident happened on September 19th, why are the culprits not behind bars yet?” he said.