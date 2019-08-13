Jaipur: A bust of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee was vandalised yesterday by unidentified miscreants in Shahpura city of Bhilwara district.

Shahpura police station in-charge said, “It was vandalised by unidentified persons late night on Sunday. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter.”

Syama Prasad Mukherjee, a staunch critic of Nehru’s policy on Kashmir, saw Article 370 as a threat to national unity.

He made his stance clear with his statement “Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur do Nishan nahi chalenge,” which still reverberates with the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had asserted that the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee was fulfilled by abrogating the Constitution’s Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

At Mukherjee’s death anniversary, remembering his contribution to the cause of integration of India, BJP working president JP Nadda had said, “It was because of his sacrifice that the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.”

Nadda blamed that the whole country demanded an inquiry into Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s death, but Pandit Nehru did not order an inquiry.