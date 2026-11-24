Janakpurdham-Ayodhya train: Do you need a passport to travel to Nepal? What to carry

The new express train between Ayodhya and Janakpur will almost certainly bring more travellers to Nepal. Before you pack, though, find out which documents Indian citizens need to get across.

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Will travelling between India and Nepal require you to carry your passport? File image

India and Nepal have shared religious and cultural bonds for centuries, and a new express train between Ayodhya and Janakpur is meant to strengthen them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah flagged off the 604-kilometre service on November 23, 2026, and pilgrims and tourists on both sides are excited about it.

The weekly train runs from Ayodhya Cantt on Mondays and from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays, calling at major stations like Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi and Madhubani. Still, one question is on every traveller’s mind before they start planning: do you need a passport to cross into Nepal, or is an Aadhaar card enough?

Which documents are valid for travelling to Nepal?

With India and Nepal so close and the border open, it is easy to assume you can just walk across without any paperwork. That thinking can get you into trouble at the border. Indian citizens need to carry a valid, original identity card when they travel to Nepal.

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You don’t strictly need a passport to go to Nepal as an Indian citizen, though some conditions apply. A valid photo ID issued by the Government of India will do. The safest options are an Indian passport or an original voter ID card from the Election Commission of India. If you have neither, you can fall back on an emergency or valid identity card issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Will you be able to enter Nepal using Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar may be the go-to document for almost everything in India, but not for a trip to Nepal. Relying on it alone could cost you: the Nepalese administration recently tightened its rules and turned back several Indian travellers who carried only an Aadhaar card.

If you’re flying to Nepal, Aadhaar alone won’t do. Documents saved on your phone as photos, PDFs or screenshots can get you into trouble too, so always carry the original physical card, and make sure it’s in clean condition.

Different rules for people travelling by flight and road

Flying into Kathmandu or any other part of Nepal means very strict immigration and security checks at the airport. Bring your original passport or original voter ID, because a torn or blurred card could get you refused boarding. Going by road or the new train may feel more relaxed at the border, but you will still need a valid ID at security checks.

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In 2026, the Indian government further clarified the rules for travelers to Nepal and Bhutan, stipulating that Indians traveling by land or air must present the prescribed identification to immigration officials.

Heading to Nepal with the family? Pay extra attention to the kids’ paperwork. If a child under 18 has no passport, it’s best to bring a valid photo ID from their school or college plus their birth certificate. Senior citizens over 65 can use any original government ID showing their photo and address, such as a PAN card, ration card or driver’s licence.