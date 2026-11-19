Janakpurdham-Ayodhya train service begins November 23; Check timetable, stops

The Janakpurdham-Ayodhya train will be flagged off online by both countries’ Prime Ministers on November 23, at a Lucknow programme.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/janakpurdham-ayodhya-train-service-begins-november-23-check-timetable-stops-8546348/ Copy

The train will be flagged off virtually on November 23. Representational image

A new weekly express train will connect Janakpurdham, Nepal, and Ayodhya directly, after approval from the Indian Railway Ministry and Railway Board.

The Railway Board’s order, issued by Joint Director (Coaching) Rajesh Kumar, says the 17-coach special train will leave Janakpurdham every Saturday and Ayodhya Cantt every Monday. It will be flagged off virtually on November 23 by the Prime Ministers of both countries, at an event being held in Lucknow.

Janakpurdham-Ayodhya Cantt weekly express schedule

The Janakpurdham-Ayodhya Cantt Weekly Express (Train No. 15595) leaves Janakpurdham every Saturday at 1:10 pm. Along the way it calls at Jaynagar at 2:10 pm, Sitamarhi at 7:00 pm and Narkatiaganj at 10:50 pm, passes Gorakhpur at 3:55 am, and pulls into Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 am on Sunday.

Also Read | Vande Bharat runs 463 km despite brake failure, Indian Railways issues clarification

Coming back, the train pulls out of Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5:50 pm. It gets to Gorakhpur at 10:13 pm, Narkatiaganj at 1:50 am and Sitamarhi at 4:42 am, then Jaynagar at 8:30 am, before reaching Janakpurdham at 12:40 pm on Tuesday.

Stoppage of Janakpurdham-Ayodhya Cantt Weekly Express

After pulling out of Janakpurdham, the train will halt at 11 stations, the Railway Board says. The list covers Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho in Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhyadham.

Primary maintenance will be performed in Jaynagar, while water refueling will be provided at Narkatiaganj and Gorakhpur.

In view of the proposed rail service and passenger safety, preparations have been intensified on the Jaynagar-Janakpur railway line. Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) DIG Vishnu Prasad Bhatt and SP Bhim Bisht inspected stations and halts from Janakpur to Jaynagar to review security arrangements.

The launch of this weekly service will provide pilgrims and travelers from India and Nepal with a direct and convenient means of travel between the two major pilgrimage sites.

Indian Railways may scrap 43-year-old RAC system

The provision of ‘Reservation Against Cancellation’ or RAC in train journeys has outlived its utility with digital innovations in the ticket-checking system of Indian Railways, a section of senior railway officials has argued, amid reports that the railway ministry is planning to scrap the facility.

Under the RAC system, one berth is shared by two passengers, with each paying the full fare. The system has been facing criticism for some time over concerns about unfair fare collection and passenger inconvenience.

Also Read | Train tickets big update: Indian Railways may end RAC, meaning no berth sharing despite paying full fare

The RAC facility was introduced in 1983-84 when the then Railway Minister, ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, announced its introduction while presenting the Railway Budget in Parliament.

Choudhury, arguing in favour of introducing RAC, said that a specific number of berths would be earmarked for the senior-most wait-listed passengers so that they could be allotted sleeper berths en route against vacancies arising when passengers with confirmed reservations failed to turn up for their journeys.