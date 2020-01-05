New Delhi: With Assembly Election in Bihar th, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has launched a poster war against the ruling Janata Dal (United), decking its party office in state capital Patna, comparing jailed party supremo and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav with JD(U) chief and incumbent CM Nitish Kumar.

On Saturday too, several posters were erected outside the party office, praising Lalu as ‘janata ka sarthi (roughly translated: one who takes people with him),’ and calling Nitish ‘kursi ka lalchi (hungry for power).’

Bihar: Posters seen outside Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) office in Patna. pic.twitter.com/CHFrMFD2dr — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

The development comes a day after Lalu gave a call to dethrone Nitish, proclaiming, “Do Hazar Bees, Hatao Nitish (Oust Nitish from power in 2020).” It also comes at a time when the RJD has formed a coalition government with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress in the neighbouring Jharkhand, removing BJP from power, even as the saffron party is witnessing a war of words with ally JD(U) on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-National Population Register (NPR)-National Register of Citizens (NRC) troika.

Traditional rivals RJD and JD(U) had contested and eventually won the 2015 state polls in a prepoll alliance-which also included several other parties-called ‘Mahagathbandhan,’ with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

The alliance, however, split in July 2017 as the Chief Minister refused to ‘compromise’ over corruption allegations against RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav, whom he directed to quit but was defied.

This prompted Nitish to sever ties with the JD(U) and enter into an alliance with the BJP to re-form government in the state.