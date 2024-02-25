‘Janbandhan’ Locked And Loaded To Dispel BJP’s ‘Anyay Kaal’: Congress Hails Akhilesh Joining Rahul’s Nyay Yatra

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav poses for a selfie with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he joins the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Agra on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: The Congress on Sunday hailed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra, asserting that the INDIA “Janbandhan” is now “locked and loaded” and ready to dispel the “darkness of the anyay kaal” perpetrated by the BJP.

“Massive, enthusiastic, and energised crowds gathered in Agra to welcome Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Akhileh Yadav. The leaders garlanded the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar before taking out a historic roadshow through the heart of Agra,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

“The INDIA janbandhan is locked and loaded, ready to dispel the darkness of the anyay kaal,” Ramesh said.

The coming together of Gandhi and Yadav put days of uncertainty on the latter’s participation in the yatra to an end and came as a boost to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which has sealed key seat-sharing deals of late.

Congress and Samajwadi Party workers raised slogans in support of Yadav and Gandhi as the two leaders, accompanied by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, waved at the crowd gathered for the yatra.

Attacking the government in his address on the occasion, Yadav said, “Today, farmers are standing against the government. The government is scared of the power of farmers. In the coming time, the BJP will be removed and the INDIA coalition government will give respect to farmers.”

Congress inks seat-sharing deals with allies

On Saturday, the AAP and the Congress inked a seat-sharing pact for the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana but decided to contest separately in Punjab, considering the “special circumstances” in the state.

With this, the Congress finalised its seat adjustments for 125 constituencies with INDIA bloc constituents, after recently striking an arrangement with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

However, challenges still remain as the INDIA bloc has to work out seat-sharing deals in the key states of West Bengal and Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)

