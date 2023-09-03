Home

‘Oh The Theatrics Of Janeudhaari Brahmin’: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Eating Mutton With Lalu During Saawan

The BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi for hurting Hindu sentiments after a video showed him cooking and eating mutton at Lalu Prasad Yadav's house during the month of Saawan.

Screengrab from video shared by Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The BJP of Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for hurting the sentiments of Hindus by consuming meat during the month of Saawan, day after a video showed him cooking and later eating Champaran mutton with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the former Bihar CM’s Delhi home.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned the timing of sharing the video as it was released nearly a month after the “special meet” took place on August 4, during the Hindu holy month of Saawan, between the two INDIA bloc allies.

“Oh, the theatrics of this Janeudhaari Brahmin. Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu Yadav on August 4th and suddenly, they’re MasterChefs cooking mutton. But they conveniently waited for Saawan to end before showing us their ‘culinary skills’. How’s that for timing?,” Sambit Patra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

देवाधिदेव महादेव के परम प्रिय मास सावन में, कांग्रेस पार्टी और उसके इकोसिस्टम द्वारा प्रायोजित तथाकथित ‘शिव भक्त राहुल गांधी’ ने जान बूझकर ‘लाइट, कैमरा और माइक’ के साथ ऐसे कृत्य किया है ताकि हिन्दुओं कि भावनाएं आहत हो। शर्मनाक। याद रहे, देश की जनता सब कुछ देख रही है।… https://t.co/AV1kAP0Baj — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 3, 2023

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also condemned Gandhi for eating meat during the month of Saawan, saying that no true Sanatani can think of eating non-vegetarian food during the holy month.

“The month of sawan ended on August 31. But their meeting took place in August and was reported earlier. Some people pretend to be such Shiv-bhakt that they oppose the name Shiv Shakti Point on the moon,” Poonawala said.

Rahul cooks ‘Champaran Mutton’ with Lalu

On Saturday, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi shared a video from his “special meeting” with former Bihar Chief Minister and INDIA bloc ally Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family at the home of the RJD chief’s daughter, Misa Bharti’s Delhi residence.

The meeting, which apparently took place on August 4, on the day when the Supreme Court suspended Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, thus paving the way for the Wayanad MP’s return to the Lok Sabha.

In the video shared by Rahul Gandhi on his various social media handles, the Congress leader can be seen taking cooking tips from Lalu Yadav as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo prepares Bihar’s special ‘Champaran Mutton’ for his guest.

All the while, the INDIA allies can also be heard taking jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the saffron party’s “political hunger” for power.

“Lalu ji is a champion of this stuff (cooking), so I thought I would also try to learn,” Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying in the video as Lalu and Gandhi prepare dinner at the Delhi home of the former Bihar CM.

‘INDIA hates Hindus’

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday alleged that the opposition bloc INDIA “hated” Hindus and Hinduism after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son, Udayanidhi Stalin sparked a row on Saturday after he likened the Sanatana Dharma to contagious diseases such as malaria, dengue and Covid, and said that it must not only be opposed but “eradicated “.

He is Udhayanidhi Stalin He is son of Tamilnadu Chief Minister Stalin & also a minister in Tamil Nadu's DMK govt He has equated Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue What does he mean by it? Is he conspiring to ki!l Hindus? Will he be arrested? pic.twitter.com/kxADZ426d5 — Mahesh Vikram Hegde 🇮🇳 (@mvmeet) September 2, 2023

“Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can’t oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that’s how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated,” Udayanidhi Stalin said while speaking at a ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’.

(With inputs from agencies).

