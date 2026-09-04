Janmashtami Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rain likely in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad today, yellow alert issued for these days

New Delhi: The national capital has been witnessing mixed weather conditions, with both clear and cloudy skies over the last few days. Delhi may once again witness a change in weather on Friday and Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy conditions are likely to persist on both days. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Friday and Saturday. The air quality was recorded in the “satisfactory” category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 74, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
he water level of the Ganga river is rising due to incessant rain in Bihar and is likely to breach the “highest flood mark” at Gandhi Ghat here on Thursday night, an official said. The state Disaster Management Department also urged people living on the riverbanks and in low-lying areas in Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad districts to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement near ghats and embankments.
“The water level in the swollen Ganga river is likely to breach the highest flood mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna on Thursday night and at Hathidah in Mokama around noon on September 4,” the official said.
The people have been advised not to bathe or swim in the river, undertake unnecessary boat rides or engage in other risky activities near the river, he said.
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