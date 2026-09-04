Janmashtami Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rain likely in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad today, yellow alert issued for these days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy conditions are likely to persist on both days. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected.

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Maharashtra Weather Update

New Delhi: The national capital has been witnessing mixed weather conditions, with both clear and cloudy skies over the last few days. Delhi may once again witness a change in weather on Friday and Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy conditions are likely to persist on both days. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected.

Here are some of the key details:

According to the IMD, the sky will generally remain cloudy on Friday.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Light rain is also expected in parts of the NCR. A yellow alert has been issued in view of the forecast.

Light rain was recorded in several parts of Delhi on Thursday as well.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.9 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 degrees above normal

The minimum temperature stood at 27.0 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above normal.

The humidity level ranged between 90 and 65 per cent.

Light rain was reported in areas including Palam, Pusa and Najafgarh.

Delhi Air Quality:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Friday and Saturday. The air quality was recorded in the “satisfactory” category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 74, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Ganga water level likely to cross ”highest flood mark” at Patna’s Gandhi Ghat

he water level of the Ganga river is rising due to incessant rain in Bihar and is likely to breach the “highest flood mark” at Gandhi Ghat here on Thursday night, an official said. The state Disaster Management Department also urged people living on the riverbanks and in low-lying areas in Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad districts to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement near ghats and embankments.

“The water level in the swollen Ganga river is likely to breach the highest flood mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna on Thursday night and at Hathidah in Mokama around noon on September 4,” the official said.

The people have been advised not to bathe or swim in the river, undertake unnecessary boat rides or engage in other risky activities near the river, he said.