Jantar Mantar Anti-CEC Protest: Promotion of Delhi ACP accused of harassing journalist put on hold – What Happened?

Jantar Mantar Anti-CEC Protest: The Delhi Home Department has put a routine order to promote Assistant Commissioner of Police (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police on hold. The order was put on hold following Bhagat’s request. The development comes two days after the officer’s name emerged in a police complaint filed by a female journalist. In her complaint, the female journalist has accused Vivek Bhagat of sexually harassing her while she was reporting on a protest near Jantar Mantar.
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