New Delhi: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and five others have been detained for raising inciting slogans at a protest held at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday. All six are likely to be arrested soon, the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

"Ashwani Upadhyay and others involved in Sunday (August 8)'s incident to be arrested. We are handling the matter as per law and any communal disharmony will not be tolerated", a statement issued by the Delhi police read.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi police had interrogated Upadhyay and other accused till late last night. In his initial statement Upadhyay had said, "#UniteIndiaMovement has been launched to repeal Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws Programme was over at 12:15. The purported video was tweeted in the evening by some miscreants to malign & defame this noble cause".

Speaking to ANI, a senior police official had said that that they are trying to ascertain the authenticity of the video. “After verifying the video strict legal action will be taken against those individuals who have done such act,” he added.