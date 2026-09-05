Jantar Mantar assault row: ‘Influencer’ Swatantra Bharadwaj arrested after viral video; Sent to police custody

In the video, he purportedly claimed that he had physically attacked the father of minor protester Nishu Azad during the Jantar Mantar demonstration. He also allegedly said that the Delhi Police had allowed him to go because of his political links.

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Self-styled influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj has been sent to police custody for one day after his arrest in connection with an alleged assault on the father of a student protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Bharadwaj was arrested by the Delhi Police after he was detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Friday.

The arrest came after members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a protest outside the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi. The protesters had demanded immediate action against Bharadwaj.

The Delhi Police had earlier assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested within 72 hours under serious provisions, including sections of the POCSO Act, the SC/ST Act and attempt to murder.

The protest was also attended by Azad Samaj Party chief and MP Chandra Shekhar, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav and members of the Indian Youth Congress.

Viral video triggered controversy

The case came into the spotlight after a video allegedly featuring Bharadwaj went viral on social media.

In the video, he purportedly claimed that he had physically attacked the father of minor protester Nishu Azad during the Jantar Mantar demonstration. He also allegedly said that the Delhi Police had allowed him to go because of his political links.

The allegations sparked outrage, with protesters demanding that an FIR be registered against Bharadwaj under strict legal provisions and that he be arrested without delay.

Chirag Paswan denies supporting accused

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan distanced himself from Bharadwaj and said his name had been wrongly used by the accused.

Paswan said he had filed a formal complaint against Bharadwaj and promised to support the minor victim and her family in getting justice.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Friday, Paswan said the matter was serious because the accused had allegedly used his name as well as those of other political leaders.

Paswan said he had asked the Delhi Police to conduct a fair investigation into the allegations.

He also said that since questions had been raised about whether political support had helped the accused avoid action, he and his party would make sure that the truth was established.

Paswan further said that strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty of mocking the law or attempting to misuse political connections to escape legal proceedings.