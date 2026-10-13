Jantar Mantar no longer a protest site: Delhi’s 3 new venues face questions over cost, distance and access

Delhi Police has identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative protest sites after Jantar Mantar was de-notified. However, booking fees, traffic concerns, limited availability and distance from central Delhi have raised questions about whether the new venues can offer protesters the same public visibility.

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Delhi has three new designated places for protests after the Delhi Police removed Jantar Mantar from its official list of protest sites. However, the alternative venues have raised concerns over booking charges, distance from central Delhi, traffic problems and the availability of space during the festive season.

The three locations selected by the police are Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, Burari Ground in north Delhi and CBD Ground in Shahdara, east Delhi. The decision follows recommendations from a committee formed by the Union Home Ministry to identify alternative places for public demonstrations. The revised order was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on October 11, 2026. Detailed rules for holding protests at the new venues are expected to be issued separately.

Jantar Mantar has been one of Delhi’s most recognised locations for public protests for decades. Its location near Parliament Street made it easier for demonstrators to bring their demands to the attention of political leaders, government officials and the media.

The decision to move protests to other parts of the city has raised questions about whether people will have the same access to the public and policymakers at the new locations.

Ramlila Maidan: Close to Central Delhi but comes with a cost

Ramlila Maidan is the closest of the three new venues to central Delhi. Located around 4 km from Jantar Mantar, the 12-acre ground has hosted several major political rallies and public movements over the years.

Its history makes it a familiar location for large gatherings. However, the cost of booking the ground and its busy schedule could create problems for groups planning demonstrations.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official was quoted as saying by ANI that the booking charge is Rs. 50,000 per day, with an additional refundable security deposit of Rs. 55,000. Organisers must also obtain a no-objection certificate from the Delhi Traffic Police before holding an event.

The official said half of the ground is currently being used for parking heavy vehicles. The remaining portion is available for bookings, but smaller groups cannot reserve just a limited section of the available area.

This arrangement could make the venue expensive for organisations that want to hold small demonstrations and do not need a large space.

The ground also has limited shade compared with the tree-lined area at Jantar Mantar. This could make long protests uncomfortable, particularly during hot weather.

Availability is another concern. According to MCD data, the venue was booked 27 times between January 2024 and September 2026. With Ramlila performances and fairs also scheduled during the festive period, organisers may find it difficult to secure a suitable date.

CBD Ground: Residents raise traffic and space concerns

CBD Ground in Shahdara is spread across 12 acres and is maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The ground is commonly used for weddings, religious celebrations and other large events.

Unlike a venue located away from residential areas, CBD Ground is surrounded by homes, shops, malls, hotels and wedding venues. This has raised concerns about the effect large demonstrations could have on local traffic and residents.

BS Vohra, head of the East Delhi RWA Joint Front, questioned whether the ground could handle protests without disturbing the surrounding neighbourhoods. He pointed out that the area already hosts several events and said the presence of residential colonies and commercial establishments could make it difficult to manage large crowds.

Vohra also raised concerns about barricades and traffic restrictions, which are often required during demonstrations. According to him, managing these arrangements in a densely populated area could prove challenging.

A DDA official confirmed that CBD Ground is a paid venue. The official said the authority would wait for the Delhi Police to clarify how protests would be organised there and whether any areas would be available without a booking fee.

The ground’s existing use for weddings and seasonal celebrations could also affect its availability. Residents have previously expressed concerns about traffic congestion linked to events at the venue.

Burari Ground: Plenty of space, but far from the seat of power

Burari Ground, also known as Nirankari Ground, is the largest of the three designated venues. Spread across around 50 acres in northwest Delhi, it offers considerably more space for large gatherings. However, its location is a major concern for those who believe protests should remain close to government offices and decision-makers.

The ground is roughly 18 km from Jantar Mantar, placing it well outside central Delhi’s main administrative area. Although its size could accommodate large crowds, demonstrators may find it harder to attract the same attention from policymakers, journalists and the general public.

Burari Ground has also been at the centre of debate over protest locations in the past.

During the farmers’ protests of 2024-25, the site was suggested as a possible venue for demonstrations. Farmers’ unions rejected the proposal and described the ground as an “open jail”. They argued that its location and fencing could restrict public access and reduce the visibility of their movement.

The concerns surrounding Burari are therefore not limited to distance alone. Protest organisers also want to know whether demonstrations at the venue would have enough public visibility to make their demands heard.

Why Jantar Mantar’s removal matters

For many years, Jantar Mantar served as a meeting point for citizens, activists, political parties and groups seeking government action on different issues. Its central location helped protesters attract media attention and reach political representatives.

Delhi has changed its designated protest locations before. The Boat Club lawns near India Gate and Vijay Chowk were once major gathering points, but restrictions led to protests being shifted to Jantar Mantar in the 1990s.

The issue has also reached the courts. In 2017, the National Green Tribunal ordered a ban on protests at Jantar Mantar and directed authorities to move them to Ramlila Maidan. However, the Supreme Court set aside the blanket ban in July 2018 and called for rules that would balance the right to protest with the rights of nearby residents.

The court suggested measures such as limiting crowd sizes, marking specific areas for demonstrations, regulating loudspeakers and preventing prolonged encampments.

Hashmi said a protest venue should not simply be a large open ground. It should also allow citizens to bring their concerns to public attention, give the media access to demonstrations and provide an opportunity for elected representatives to engage with protesters.

He acknowledged that Jantar Mantar had its own limitations but argued that the three replacement venues also present difficulties.

Will the new sites meet protesters’ needs?

The three locations offer different facilities, but each comes with its own challenges. Ramlila Maidan is closer to central Delhi but involves booking costs and limited availability. CBD Ground faces concerns over traffic, nearby residential areas and competing events. Burari Ground offers more space but is much farther from the city’s main centres of political power.

The Delhi Police is expected to issue detailed guidelines for protests at the newly designated sites. These rules will help clarify the permission process, booking arrangements and other conditions for organisers.

Until then, concerns remain over whether the alternative venues will provide protesters with the accessibility and public visibility that made Jantar Mantar an important location for demonstrations in Delhi.