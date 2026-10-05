Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police officer accused of sexually harassing journalist during protest against CEC promoted

Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat, accused of sexually harassing a female journalist during an anti-CEC protest at Jantar Mantar, has been promoted to Additional DCP rank amid an ongoing Crime Branch probe.

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CJP protest- File image

New Delhi: In a significant national development, a Delhi Police assistant commissioner, accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar here, was promoted to the rank of additional deputy commissioner of police on Monday, along with 11 other officers, according to an official order. As per the recent update, three women journalists have accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday’s (October 3) protest against the Election Commission at Jantar Mantar. Notably, the Delhi Police had received the complaints and forwarded them to Crime Branch for further enquiry.

Those who received promotion are Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Vivek Bhagat, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta. Three women journalists accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday’s (October 3) protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar.

Read more: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking suspension of CEC Gyanesh Kumar today

The Delhi Police has received the complaints and forwarded them to Crime Branch for further inquiry, a report by PTI news agency said.

What Delhi Police said on allegations of sexual harassment?

On Sunday, Delhi Police on their official X handle said, during the October 3 protest in New Delhi area which sparked a “law and order situation”, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. “New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry.”

Following the allegations, several independent journalists held a protest outside Parliament Street police station demanding FIR against the officers.

INDIA bloc members in Bihar to take out ‘Aakrosh March’ on October 7

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday announced that the INDIA alliance will hold an ‘Akrosh March’ across Bihar on October 7 and stage sit-in protests at all district headquarters on October 8 to press for resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Yadav, who is Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, told media persons that INDIA alliance was formed in Bihar and alleged that the process of “dismantling democracy” had begun from the state with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies)