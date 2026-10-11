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CJP protest Live: Cockroach Janta Party to resume stir today, section 163 imposed at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will resume its march to Jantar Mantar tomorrow, party leader Ajinkya Shinde said on Saturday. He said the protest will continue till demands are met.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: October 11, 2026, 7:43 AM IST
CJP protest Live: Cockroach Janta Party to resume stir today, section 163 imposed at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will resume its march to Jantar Mantar on Sunday, party leader Ajinkya Shinde said on Saturday. He said the protest will continue till demands are met. The Delhi Traffic Police, on the other hand, has issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions across the national capital on Sunday, October 11, in view of the law and order situation.

Traffic diversions may be enforced from 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation, with movement likely to be affected at 30 locations and adjoining stretches across Delhi. The affected points include Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Jhandewalan, Mandi House, Minto Road, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar Road, Lodhi Road Flyover, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Gol Dak Khana, Windsor Palace and the Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg crossing. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time.

Read more: CJP Protest Traffic Advisory: Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar Road, Lodhi Road Flyover likely to be affected today, check routes to avoid

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday criticised the protests in the national capital, calling the developments on the streets “extremely unfortunate” and accusing Congress, AAP, Left and CJP protesters of creating a confrontational situation in the name of agitation.

Jantar Mantar protest Live

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 11, 2026 7:41 AM IST

    CJP protest Live: As per the advisory issued by the police, the traffic diversions may be enforced from 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation, with movement likely to be affected at 30 locations and adjoining stretches across Delhi.

  • Oct 11, 2026 7:41 AM IST

    CJP protest Live: The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions across the national capital on October 11, in view of the law and order situation.

  • Oct 11, 2026 7:09 AM IST

    CJP protest Live: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will resume its march to Jantar Mantar on Sunday, party leader Ajinkya Shinde said on Saturday. He said the protest will continue till demands are met.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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