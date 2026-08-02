JeM suspect makes shocking revelations! Terrorists planned to strike during Jantar Mantar protest, plotted attacks on several political leaders

New Delhi: Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative Hamim Mandal has made several shocking revelations during the interrogation by the West Bengal STF. Bengal STF Inspector General Gaurav Sharma has said that there was a conspiracy to carry out an attack while wearing police uniforms during the recent student protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
According to the investigation, several political leaders and senior police officers, including West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, were on the terrorists’ target list. The interrogation further revealed that Hamim had been assigned the task of tracking the Chief Minister’s movements and gathering information about locations he visited.
The network came to light during the investigation into an alleged conspiracy to kidnap the son of BJP MLA and minister Umesh Rai for ransom.
Hamim’s female associate, Arpita Sarkar, has also been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) from Sahibganj in Jharkhand. According to the STF, Arpita was an active member of the suspected terror module.
Arpita is an English Honours student (2022–26 batch) at BSK College in Jharkhand. Her father runs a stationery shop, while her mother, an Anganwadi worker, passed away around four years ago. Arpita came into contact with Hamim about four years ago through social media.
She is accused of assisting him in various activities at his direction, including attempting to honey-trap people, collecting mobile phone numbers, gathering photographs of individuals and houses, and conducting reconnaissance (recce).
Instead of using regular phone calls, the two allegedly communicated through a specialized encrypted mobile application. Investigators are also examining their digital network, possible links to the dark web, and other contacts.
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