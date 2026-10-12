Jantar Mantar de-notified as designated protest site, three new sites allocated; Full list here

Jantar Mantar as a protest site has been denotified based on a recommendation by a committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations. According to the order issued by the Delhi police, Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi have been identified as three new sites.

It is important to note that the Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues where citizens could exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations, replacing the existing designated site, the order signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar stated.