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Jantar Mantar de-notified as designated protest site, three new sites allocated; Full list here

Jantar Mantar as a protest site has been denotified based on a recommendation by a committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: October 12, 2026, 1:51 PM IST
jantar mantar protest
Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations. According to the order issued by the Delhi police, Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi have been identified as three new sites.

It is important to note that the Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues where citizens could exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations, replacing the existing designated site, the order signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar stated.

Read more: CJP gives 24 hours ultimatum over Jantar Mantar protest restrictions, says ‘tell us in 24 hours or we will…’

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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