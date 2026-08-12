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  • Jantar Mantar Season 2 Very Soon? Abhijeet Dipke makes big statement on CJPS next move

Jantar Mantar Season 2 Very Soon? Abhijeet Dipke makes big statement on CJP’S next move

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said that the Season 2 of ‘Jantar-Mantar’ protest is going to start very soon.’

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 12, 2026, 4:54 PM IST
cjp protest abhijeet dipke
Jantar Mantar Season 2 Very Soon? Abhijeet Dipke makes big statement on CJP’S next move | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday spoke about his party’s next big move and said that ‘Season 2 of Jantar-Mantar’ is going to start very soon. Dipke recently announced his party’s full support for the Jharkhand protest, saying that students are fighting for their rights and not for a vote bank. He said that CJP’s workers are at the protest site at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and assisting the protesters in every possible way.

Read more: Rahul Gandhi responds to Amit Shah's remark, says opposition not interested in Home Minister's 'lecture'; must answer who ordered firing at students

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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