Jantar Mantar Season 2 Very Soon? Abhijeet Dipke makes big statement on CJP’S next move

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday spoke about his party’s next big move and said that ‘Season 2 of Jantar-Mantar’ is going to start very soon. Dipke recently announced his party’s full support for the Jharkhand protest, saying that students are fighting for their rights and not for a vote bank. He said that CJP’s workers are at the protest site at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and assisting the protesters in every possible way.
#WATCH | Delhi | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of ‘Jantar-Mantar’ will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of ‘Jantar-Mantar’ is going to start very soon.” pic.twitter.com/v5dkaQcPtv
— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
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