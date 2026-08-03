Jantar Mantar to no longer be a protest site? Supreme Court to consider suitability of protest site at heart of national capital

The Supreme Court agreed to examine a PIL challenging Jantar Mantar’s suitability as a protest site, citing severe traffic snarls, restricted access, and essential service disruptions in Central Delhi.

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New Delhi: CJP supporters protest at Jantar Mantar (File image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a public interest litigation challenging the suitability of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue in the heart of New Delhi. Hearing a petition filed by Satish Chand Kaushik, a bench comprising the Chief Justice alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued formal notices to the Centre and other relevant authorities. The plea argues that sustained demonstrations severely disrupt essential services and cause immense daily inconvenience to local residents. Here are all the details you need to know about the public interest litigation challenging the suitability of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has been directed to obtain formal instructions from the government regarding the issues raised in the petition. This legal challenge revives long-standing debates over balancing the fundamental right to peaceful public assembly against the civic rights of citizens to unhindered movement and public order in the national capital.

What does the petition on Jantar Mantar protest site seek?

The petition seeks an alternative arrangement for holding demonstrations, saying protests at Jantar Mantar create difficulties for local residents and disrupt the supply of essential goods and medical services, a report by PTI news agency said.

During the hearing, the CJI said that the petition raised concerns relating to access and movement in the area.

“It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress and egress issues. Supply of medical essentials etc. I think this is important… Please take instructions, Mr Solicitor. Issue notice and list this separately,” the CJI said.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner also referred to a proposed political march, submitting that “Arvind Kejriwal called a town hall and decided to march to the Prime Minister’s residence,” and said that “another July 20 incident should be avoided”.

Responding to the submission, the bench declined to comment on the proposed event.

“They know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle (it),” the CJI said. The matter has been directed to be listed separately.

(With inputs from agencies)