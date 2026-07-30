Jantar Mantar under tight security as CJP warns of fresh protest; Delhi police welds barricades

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s fresh protest threat puts Jantar Mantar under heavy security. Read details here.

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Delhi Police welds barricades at Jantar Mantar after Cockroach Janta Party's protest.(Photo Credit: X@PTI)

Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements at Jantar Mantar following the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) announcement that it will restart its protest if FIRs filed against demonstrators are not withdrawn. Authorities have increased police deployment and strengthened barricades at the venue as a precautionary measure amid the renewed protest call.

What led to the renewed tension between the CJP and the Centre?

The heightened security measures come after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) alleged that the Centre had gone back on its assurance that no legal action would be initiated against protesters. The party has warned of renewed demonstrations if the FIRs are not withdrawn.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said the government should stop troubling protesting students, saying they are not terrorists but are the future of the country. He also said the youth will change the government if it does not fall in line. Dipke was talking to reporters at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport following his return from Delhi. Dipke said governments in many states were troubling the students after the protest.

Dipke said, ”The government should behave well now. The blood of students was spilled on the streets on July 20 (during the March to Parliament). It was really bad. Wasn’t it enough, now that the students are still being troubled? In many states, police are visiting the houses of students and threatening them for arrests.” The CJP founder stated, “These students are not terrorists. They are the future of our country. If the future of the country is troubled in such a way, just as Dharmendra Pradhan had to step down…Tomorrow, we will go and change the government if it doesn’t fall in line,” as reported by PTI.

Replying to a query, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign and become an influencer, “something he is very good at”. The government should not presume that students’ anger has decreased due to minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, he said. “If needed, we will launch a fresh agitation on a much bigger scale,” Dipke said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "…The youth were protesting for their future. They were not getting any thrill out of it, they braced lathis on 20th July. If the Govt is not satisfied with just that, with that bloodshed and if it… pic.twitter.com/7TiKCpN8xQ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

CJP founder said, “…The youth were protesting for their future. They were not getting any thrill out of it, they braced lathis on 20th July. If the Govt is not satisfied with just that, with that bloodshed and if it continues to harass students, we will hit the streets soon.”

Images from July 29 of the Jantar Mantar show that the barricades surrounding the venue have been welded shut to prevent protesters from extending their demonstrations beyond the agreed area. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a 36-day-long protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, through a voice vote.

This Bill, passed after a stormy debate spanning several hours over two days, seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that the government had failed to honour its promises made to the protesters. He claimed that despite assurances of no legal action, hundreds of students were arrested in BJP-ruled states. Ranka demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs, the release of detained protesters, a halt to new criminal cases being filed by the Delhi Police, central agencies and police in BJP-ruled states, and the public release of the signed agreement.