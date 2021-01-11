11th January is not an ordinary date. History has lot written about this date in blood. It tells us a tale of heroism, a tale of raw courage and a tale which is to be remembered for ages. The night is remembered for the raw courage and selfless sacrifice of 36 soldiers of 2 Bihar Regiment who laid down their lives while protecting a train of refugees coming from West Pakistan into India. Also Read - Komron Tursunov Sets New Record, Scores Fastest Goal in I-League History | Watch Video

While politicians were not at all bothered about this bloodshed and were busy in their own affairs, Punjabi refugees faced the most brutal treatment in the hands of goons of Pakistan who gathered in large numbers to slaughter any Hindu or Sikh moving around. Most of us have read the great novel of Khushwant Singh named "Train to Pakistan".

Here is the story of the courage of brave soldiers of 2 Bihar Regiment and we call it "The Train to India".

It was a horrifying day. Partition was ordered several months back, and refugees were still transiting from India to Pakistan and vice versa.

A company of 2 Bihar Regiment under the command of Captain Gurbachan Singh Grewal was tasked to escort a train from Pakistan to India. The train was full of Punjabi refugees who left all their belongings, lost their family members and were totally helpless. At the same time, the provisional government of Pakistan had given free hands to the armed goons to loot the refugees, rape their women & kill them in order to create an atmosphere of fear. The same they did in Bengal during “Direct Action Day” and later in 1971 during “Operation Searchlight” in Bangladesh.

Pakistanis felt that it is the perfect way to show their supremacy over the other community. Second Battalion of Bihar Regiment was formed as part of Military Evacuation Organisation (MEO) and was involved in safe repartition of Hindus & Sikhs from newly formed Pakistan. On the night of 11th and 12th Jan 1948, Charlie Company of the battalion was escorting a refugee train from Mari Indus to Amritsar. Soon after midnight when the train stopped near Gujrat Railway Station, it was attacked by more than 2000 Armed Pathans.

The horrifying tale was narrated in a letter written by Col Apji Randhir Singh of MEO- Lahore which I narrate verbatim as follows: – “Yesterday, I spent most of my day with the survivors of the refugee train attacked at Gujrat on the night of 11/12 Jan 1948. Your escort apparently held a crowd of about 2000 Pakistani (they were all Pathan Mercenaries bought from NWFP for large scale arson and killings- Same group of Pathans were later moved to Jammu and Kashmir as additional reinforcement of Operation Gulmarg) at bay for more than six hours and did not allow even a single refugee to be harmed. By 0730hrs, they ran out of ammunition and no Pakistani Military came for help (Pakistan did not sent its military despite of the fact that they had two battalions in Gujrat itself), the train was swarmed by the mob (all armed and supported by Pakistan Muslim League leaders as well as Pakistan Army). Many were ruthlessly butchered and cut to pieces and all the property was looted (Several women were also abducted by the tribal Pathans).”

Among the dead, there were 36 brave soldiers of 2 Bihar who laid down their lives selflessly while saving others. Their bodies were mutilated by the ruthless Pakistanis purely because they were Indians. For this act of bravery, Jemadar Shyam Bahadur Singh- Kirti Chakra (Posthumous), Captain Gurbachan Singh Grewal- Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous), Sepoy Shankar Hembrom- Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) and thirty three other brave souls named Naik Rama Pati Singh, L/Nk Sita Ram, Sepoys Hari Charan, Dharam Nath Singh, Manki Jarika, Barnabas Soy, Pothlu Singh, Junas Dangwar, Ram Autar, Sena Bhadru Singh, Harnand Singh, Bala Din, Roen Surin, Ram Raj Singh, Jawahar Singh, Sheo Charan Birjua, Ishwar Dutt Topno, Joseph Tuti, Sani Charan Karwa, Jamuna Singh, Budhwa Munda, Sheo Kumar, Pirthi Singh, Gopi Nath Singh, Sheo Nandan Rai, Dwarka Singh, Babuni, Lal Dhari Singh, Sheo Prasad Singh, Ram Prasad, Sudarshan Singh, Munni Lal and Sepoy Paika Dhan. Most of them were tribal from present day Jharkhand (Erstwhile Bihar) who were concerned with the dirty political game happening in Delhi, London and Karachi.

Yet they wrote a saga of sacrifice and utter courage with their blood. Political leadership of that time was not desirous of making the deeds of such sacrifice’s public (Probably due to their appeasement politics) and covered this part of history in the dust. However, when we look back and see what we lost to the partition, the blood of these soldiers of Indian Army reminds us how they fought and how they sacrificed themselves to the political ambitions.

Author: Major Amit Bansal