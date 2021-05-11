Patna: Former Madhepura MP and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has been arrested by Bihar police for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols. As per the reports the JAP leader was moving around in a vehicle without a permit. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Telangana After Eid? Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao To Take Final Decision Shortly
However, Suresh Prasad, DSP Town said the leader has been taken into custody violation of lockdown. "He was moving around in a vehicle without a permit. Legal action is being taken", news agency ANI quoted him as saying.