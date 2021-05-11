Patna: Former Madhepura MP and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has been arrested by Bihar police for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols. As per the reports the JAP leader was moving around in a vehicle without a permit. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Telangana After Eid? Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao To Take Final Decision Shortly

“They’ll tell you why have I been arrested. I have helped every family for 1.5 months, I was at it despite coming out of an operation. The govt & Nitish babu will know what this is. Arrest doesn’t take place for violation of lockdown”, said Yadav when asked to react on his arrest.

However, Suresh Prasad, DSP Town said the leader has been taken into custody violation of lockdown. “He was moving around in a vehicle without a permit. Legal action is being taken”, news agency ANI quoted him as saying.