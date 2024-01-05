Japan Earthquake: ‘Deeply Anguished’, Says PM Modi In Emotional Letter To Fumio Kishida

Japan Earthquake: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday penned an emotional letter to his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in the wake of a major earthquake that devastated Japan at least 93 people dead.

In his letter to the Japanese Prime Minister, PM Modi expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and stressed that India stands in solidarity with Japan in this hour of grief and is ready extend all possible assistance to the disaster-hit nation.

Modi wrote he is deeply anguished and concerned to learn about the major earthquake that struck Japan on January 1st. “I express my deepest condolence to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said India values Japan as a strategic and global partner and assured that New Delhi is ready to extend all possible assistance.

“As a special strategic and global partner, India values its relationship with Japan, and is ready to extend all possible assistance at this hour.”

On Monday, a massive earthquake measuring a 7.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan leaving at least 93 people dead, Kyodo News reported. The rubble and severed roads are still preventing search and rescue operations in the quake-hit regions.

The earthquake has caused structural damage and fires in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture. However, the full extent of the disaster caused by the powerful earthquake remains unknown.

The northern area of the remote Noto Peninsula was restricted access for more than 24 hours after the earthquake, although the Meteorological Agency of Japan cancelled all tsunami advisories along portions of the country’s western coast on Tuesday.

Following a disaster emergency meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed the media that the location was no longer accessible due to a wrecked road.

According to fire department officials, 25 buildings, including houses, have collapsed in Wajima City, NHK World reported, adding that firefighters have also been pressed into the ongoing rescue operations across locations.

A total of about 200 buildings, including shops and houses, are believed to have been burned around Asaichi Street, a popular tourist spot. The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture around 4.10 pm (local time), at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

(With inputs from agencies)

