Japanese Ambassador’s Mumbai Diaries: Local Train, ‘Fixed Price’ Shirts And More

Hiroshi Suzuki also visited Mumbai's local markets.

Japanese ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, is on a trip to Mumbai.

The Mumbai local is the lifeline of the ‘Maximum City’ and helps lakhs of commuters reach their destination each day. The Japanese ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki seems to be among those who are impressed by the city’s transport network. He embarked on an adventurous journey by hopping on a Mumbai local train. Known for his admiration of the diligent workers involved in the bullet train project, Hiroshi Suzuki decided to experience the daily commute of a typical Mumbaikar during his visit to the city.

While aboard the local train, Hiroshi Suzuki was brimming with enthusiasm. He even took a moment to pose at the train’s entrance, capturing the essence of his Mumbai expedition. Hiroshi Suzuki promptly shared a tweet exclaiming, “I’m in Mumbai!”

I’m in Mumbai!! pic.twitter.com/qIp4VuiPj8 — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023

That wasn’t the end of his thrilling escapade. In true Mumbaikar fashion, Hiroshi Suzuki delved into the bustling local markets, keenly searching for excellent bargains. One photograph shared on Twitter portrayed the Japanese ambassador admiring white shirts priced at a mere Rs 100 each. Expressing his amusement at the “fixed price” tag, Hiroshi Suzuki playfully captioned the image, “What a bargain! Should I buy?”

What a bargain!! Should I buy? pic.twitter.com/qqnhn3IKcX — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023

Despite indulging in a bit of fun, the Japanese ambassador ensured that work remained a priority. During his stay, he made a courtesy call to Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He also met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Their discussions revolved around strengthening economic cooperation and fostering people-to-people exchanges between Japan and Maharashtra.

To further witness the progress of Japan’s contributions, Hiroshi Suzuki visited the Trans Harbour Link, a significant infrastructure project funded by Japan. This venture entails the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled expressway-grade bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Astonished by the project’s grandeur, he eagerly shared his awe on Twitter, exclaiming, “WOW! Is this real? What a grand project!”

WOW! Is this real? What a grand project! Trans Harbour Link will push Mumbai’s growth to a new dimension. Exemplary project of Japan’s ODA. 😄 pic.twitter.com/3R4maq8Raz — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023

This eventful visit to Mumbai followed a meeting earlier in the year with US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti. During their discussions, Garcetti and Hiroshi Suzuki explored future collaborations between Japan, the United States, and India, including the Quad and G20 initiatives. The Japanese ambassador expressed his excitement at working with Garcetti in Delhi, highlighting the commitment to building strong partnerships among nations.

