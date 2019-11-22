Guwahati: In yet another incident of suicide being reported from the Indian Institute of Technology this month, a Japanese student, who was doing his internship with IIT-Guwahati, was found dead inside a hostel room of the institute on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kota Onoda, a student of Gifu University in Japan, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

IITG Public Relations Officer told IANS on Thursday, “He was supposed to return to his parent university on November 30 after completion of the exchange programme.”

He said that the incident took place between 3 PM to 3.30 PM.

“His friends saw the room locked and called him. As there was no response from inside, they informed the IITG authorities. The IITG authorities with the help of police broke the door open and found him hanging from the ventilator in the bathroom,” the official said.

Following the incident, the college authorities brought the matter to the notice of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) so that the family in the deceased’s home country can be intimated about the tragedy

In an earlier incident, Fathima Latheef, a student of IIT Madras, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room. A native of Kerala, she was pursuing an integrated MA program at the institute. Her father later revealed a text message in which she had blamed one of her professors for her suicide. She was a Humanities student and, according to reports, was a topper in her class. Her suicide triggered protests inside as well as outside the campus.