Japanese Woman Reacts On Holi Incident, Says ‘Tweeted A Video But Deleted After…’

The video was shot on March 8, when Holi was celebrated, in Paharganj area. The girl was staying in Paharganj and left for Bangladesh on Friday, according to police.

Japanese Woman Reacts On Holi Incident, Says 'Tweeted A Video But Deleted After...'

New Delhi: A Japanese woman who was manhandled in Delhi by a group of men during Holi celebrations reacted to the incident through a series of tweets. Terming the incident “unfortunate”, the 22-year-old woman said that she “participated in the festival with 35 of her friends.” “I had heard that it was very dangerous for a woman to go out alone during the daytime at the Holi festival, an Indian festival that I participated in, so I participated in the event with a total of 35 other friends,” she said.

The woman also expressed her love for India and said, “I love everything about India, I have been there many times and it is a fascinating country. India and Japan will forever be ‘Tomodachi’ (friends).”

“The original Holi festival is a wonderful and fun traditional festival with the purpose of celebrating the arrival of spring by pouring coloured powder and water on each other and enjoying it regardless of skin colour or social status (There are various theories),” she added.

The Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended three people, including a juvenile, for allegedly harassing a Japanese woman here on Holi.

Japanese woman harassed on Holi: Three boys, including a juvenile, have been apprehended. pic.twitter.com/ogLmEnGK3g — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) March 11, 2023

About The Incident

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed a group of youths smearing colour on the woman, who appeared uncomfortable. It also showed one of them smashing an egg on her head.

Though the woman did not lodge a complaint, the police have taken cognisance of the video.

In a tweet, the woman said she didn’t know it was a serious situation.

“I have just arrived in Bangladesh. I’m really sorry that I didn’t know it was a serious situation. I am fine in mind and body. I will explain more tomorrow,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said people seen in the video have been identified.

Three people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended and are being questioned. They have confessed to their involvement in the incident as seen in the video. They all are residents of an area near Paharganj, he said.

A police official said the accused have been bound down, which means they will have to appear before police to join the investigation whenever required.

Action has been initiated against the accused under the Delhi Police Act. However, the further course of action will be decided on the basis of the merits of the case and in accordance with the woman’s complaint, if any, the police said.

So far, the woman has not lodged any complaint. A Japanese embassy official, in response to an email, confirmed that she has not contacted the embassy also, a senior police officer said.

