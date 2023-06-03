Home

‘The Only Democrat Who Can Win..’: Javed Akhtar on 2024 US Presidential Election

Javed Akhtar said the only Democrat who can emerge victorious in the presidential election is Michelle Obama.

Veteran Bollywood lyricist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar expressed his views on the 2024 US Presidential Election, which has garnered significant attention. According to him, the only Democrat who can emerge victorious in the presidential election is former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

While currently in the United States, the veteran lyricist stated that he arrived at this conclusion after engaging in conversations and hearing the perspectives of numerous American individuals. After visiting various cities across the US and speaking to people from different walks of life, Akhtar found it to be “obvious” to him.

“I am a writer from India at the moment in US. I went to different cities , spoke to a lot of people The cross section of the American society. It has become obvious to me that the only Dem who can win the next presidential election is Michelle Obama,” Akhtar tweeted today morning.

Check His Tweet Here

I am a writer from India at the moment in US . I went to different cities , spoke to a lot of people The cross section of the American society . It has become obvious to me that the only Dem who can win the next presidential election is Michelle Obama . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 3, 2023

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the U.S, is the wife of former US president Barack Obama. She is a lawyer and a writer by profession. She is known for books such as ‘Becoming’, ‘The Light We Carry’ and ‘Believe in the Possibility: The Words of Michelle Obama’.

According to the White House website, she is ‘a role model for women and an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, and international adolescent girls education.’

US Presidential Election 2024

The US Presidential election is expected to be conducted in November 2024 and President Joe Biden has declared his intention to run for re-election alongside Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate. Two other Democratic candidates who have announced their candidacy are author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine activist and nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy

On the Republican side, a crowded field of potential nominees is led by former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

