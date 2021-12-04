Cyclone Jawad LIVE: Cyclonic storm Jawad is expected to hit the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday and is likely to touch the shores around Puri by Sunday, Decembe 5, the India Meterological Department predicted. Apart from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal too could be affected by strong winds and heavy rains hitting its coastal areas. “A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm Jawad. It may reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning”, S Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD told reporters yesterday. Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba yesterday directed all agencies involved to ensure no life is lost and property damage is minimum. “Reviewing the preparedness of the states and central agencies, the cabinet secretary emphasised that all protocols must be followed, so that there is no scope for loss of lives and damage to property is minimised,” said a government statement issued after a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), which is headed by Gauba. “The cabinet secretary also directed that all fishermen and vessels which are out at sea, must be accounted for by the states concerned for which required assistance would be provided by the Indian coast guard and other central agencies,” it said. Gauba also advised that “essential services may be restored in the shortest possible time with minimum disruption, for which advance action should be taken.”Also Read - Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET Exam Postponed In Odisha, Andhra; New Datesheet To Be Uploaded Later

Here are the LIVE Updates