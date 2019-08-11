New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan left no stone unturned to attack the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru while talking about the Kashmir issue and Article 370.

Chouhan, a three-time Chief Minister, called Nehru a criminal and said that whole Kashmir have been ours if he had not declared a ceasefire.

“Jawaharlal Nehru is a criminal. When Indian forces were chasing out Pak tribals from Kashmir he declared a ceasefire, 1/3rd of Kashmir was occupied by Pak. If there wasn’t ceasefire for a few more days, the whole of Kashmir would have been ours,” said Chouhan.

Chouhan went on to state the second ‘crime’ of Nehru with regard to Article 270.

“His (Jawaharlal Nehru) second crime was Article 370, ‘ek desh mein do nishan, do vidhan, do pradhan‘ it was not an injustice to the country but a crime against it,” he added.

This is not the first time that a BJP leader has attacked Nehru for his policy on Kashmir as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also blamed him while speaking on Article 370 in the Parliament.