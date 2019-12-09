New Delhi: Days after Congress leader vented out his anger over the growing incidents of crime against women and referred India as ‘rape capital of the world‘, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi stooped to a new low and called Jawaharlal Nehru the ‘biggest rapist’.

“Our country is the country of Rama and Krishna. What Rahul Gandhi would say! The biggest rapist was Nehru, who has spoiled the culture of Rama and Krishna”, the VHP leader told reporters when asked to react on Rahul Gandhi’s statement that ‘India is the rape capital of the world’.

Upping the ante against the country’s first Prime Minister, Prachi claimed that terrorism, naxalism, corruption, and rape are all gifts of Nehru family.

Earlier on Saturday, while speaking in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi had claimed India is known as the “rape capital of the world” and the other countries are wondering why India is unable to look after its women.

“India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. An MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Uttar Pradesh is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister doesn’t say a word,” Gandhi had said while addressing his party workers.

Gandhi’s comments came a day after the Unnao rape victim passed away at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.

Reacting sharply to Gandhi’s statement, BJP’s Delhi Unit chief Manoj Tiwari said that the former Congress president can never see or make India a proud country. “Time and again, he gives statements that makes him look ‘mentally disturbed’. He used wrong words for PM and he had to apologise in court”, asserted the BJP leader, referring to Gandhi’s ‘Chowkidaar Chor Hai’ statement.