Jawalamukhi Assembly Constituency: The Jawalamukhi Assembly Constituency is situated in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and is one of the 17 assembly segments of Kangra Parliament Seat. Voting in this assembly constituency will be held along with all other assembly seats on November 12 and counting of votes will take place on December 8. In the 2017 Himachal Assembly Elections, BJP’s Ramesh Chand Dhawala won the seat by defeating Congress’ Sanjay Rattan with a margin of 6464 votes. This year, the top contesting candidates will not only be from BJP and Congress but also from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).Also Read - Jaswan-pragpur Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Retain This Seat or Congress, AAP be Able to Make a Dent?

CANDIDATES FOR JAWALAMUKHI ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

AAP Candidate Hoshiyar Singh

BJP Candidate Ravinder Ravi

Congress Candidate Sanjay Rattan

The Jawalamukhi Assembly constituency seat has been a constant for BJP’s Ramesh Chand Dhawala for the past assembly elections. However, this year the party has managed to quell dissension among party leaders and decided to field Ravinder Ravi from the seat in place of sitting MLA Ramesh Dhawala, who has been shifted to the Dehra Assembly constituency. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election: It's BJP's Govind Singh Thakur Vs Congress's Bhuvneshwar Gaur In Manali

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 91028 population, 94.11% is rural and 5.89% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 20.83 and 1.86, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 78138 electorates and 102 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 69.78% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 74.31% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 51.98% and 39.94% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 75.56% and 22.13% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: BJP's Ramlal Markandey Aims to Retain Lahaul and Spiti Seat

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates relating Jawalamukhi constituency as well as other seats of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election coverage