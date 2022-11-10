Jawali Assembly Constituency: Will Congress, AAP Make It Into BJP’s Stronghold As It Is Set To Witness Triangular Contest

Jawali Assembly Constituency: Jawali Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Jawali is also part of Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Arjun Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Chander Kumar of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 8213 votes.

This time the seat will witness a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and the AAP Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has fielded Sanjay Guleria as its candidate. Meanwhile, Congress has placed bets on Chandan Kumar whereas the AAP has given the ticket to Capt. Baldev Raj.

It is also to be noted that the seat has a history of changing its MLA every term.

CANDIDATES FOR JAWALI ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

Sanjay Guleria (BJP)

Chandan Kumar (Congress)

Capt. Baldev Raj (AAP)

COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022

Date of Poll: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022