Jaya Prada, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Rampur Lok Sabha, said that she will ask the top leadership to take strict action against the people who helped the opposition party in this election. She lost to Azam Khan of Samajwadi Party (SP) by 1,09,997 votes with a vote share of 42.3 percent.

Jaya Prada, BJP on her defeat from Rampur in the Lok Sabha elections: I’ll speak to the top leaders of the party about the people who helped the opposition party, & that strict action be taken against those people. pic.twitter.com/1IcJYrVRip — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 24, 2019

Jaya Prada, film actress and two-time MP, was at loggerheads with Azam Khan after the latter made a distasteful comment, in April on his former colleague. “I brought her to Rampur. You are a witness that I didn’t allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear,” he said.

Jaya Prada had reacted to the comment saying, “It isn’t new for me. You might remember that I was a candidate from his party in 2009 when no one supported me after he made comments against me. I’m a woman and I can’t even repeat what he said. I don’t know what I did to him that he is saying such things.”

She had won from Rampur seat in 2004 and 2009 on SP ticket but she was expelled from the party, in 2010, for alleged anti-party activities. She floated her own political party in 2011 called Rashtriya Lok Manch but failed miserably in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In 2014, she contested from Bijnor Lok Sabha seat but lost the election.