New Delhi: Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly election which is due in 2021, Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala is likely to be released from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara central jail by end of September this year on grounds of her good behaviour during her term, a report by News18 said on Friday.

It must be noted that Sasikala and two of her relatives – Illavarasi and Sudhakaran – are in a Bengaluru jail after being convicted in a corruption case. In 2017, the IT Department had raided about 187 properties said to be linked to Sasikala and her relatives and unearthed alleged tax evasion of about Rs 1,430 crore.

On September 1, the Income Tax (IT) Department is known to have attached about 65 properties belonging to V.K. Sasikala and her associates in and around the Tamil Nadu capital. Senior IT Department officials, however, had declined to confirm or deny the action.

As per some reports, one of the properties that was attached is a residential building under construction in Poes Garden.

It is said Sasikala after her release from the Bengaluru jail will be residing at the Poes Garden residence.