JD-U Leader KC Tyagi Asserts JDU And RJD’s Dominance In Bihar, Challenges BJP For Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Regarding seat sharing within INDIA bloc, JD-U leader KC Tyagi on Monday said the JDU and RJD are in a position to counter the BJP in Bihar, had won 16 seats and will not compromise there.

Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) leader KC Tyagi addresses the media after the party's National Executive Meeting, outside the Constitution Club, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

Patna: KC Tyagi, a leader from JD-U, recently voiced his take on seat sharing within the INDIA bloc. His stance is that the JDU and RJD have a robust footing in Bihar capable of challenging the BJP’s dominance. The duo has clinched 16 seats in past elections and has no inclination to back down this time. While Congress’s desire for more seats in their ruling states makes sense, he deems it unrealistic to hold similar demands elsewhere, as per a report by news agency ANI.

KC Tyagi further said, “The Janata Dal-United is the organising body of the INDIA bloc. We are distressed by the preparations of the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are also concerned about the seat-sharing strategy of the INDIA bloc. We want things to be figured out as soon as possible. ”

Nitish Kumar As INDIA Bloc Face In Bihar?

Speaking on the Prime Ministerial face of the mega alliance, he said, “Nitish Kumar is the face behind the formation of the alliance, and this post is far bigger than that of the convener.” The JDU leader also took a dig at Congress stating that the latter is only worried about the party.

“Congress is free to decide on the convener. They are worried about their own party, and we are worried about the alliance,” Tyagi said. ‘

Countdown to Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls Begun

As the countdown to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has begun, the INDIA bloc has begun its seat-sharing talks in earnest. After the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), it is the Janata Dal United that has been firm in its demand for 16 seats in Bihar. The JDU currently holds 16 seats in Bihar; 17 are held by the BJP and the RJD does not have any Lok Sabha seat in the state.

The allocation of seats becomes pivotal for Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

India’s political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near. The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance. The bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges, including finalising seat-sharing arrangements and, most importantly, deciding on a PM face, while the BJP has started executing strategies it laid out in 2023 to secure victory in general elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

