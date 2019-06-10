New Delhi: Janata Dal United’s relation with its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is as strong as it was in past, claimed Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. The Chief Minister’s statement comes a day after the JD(U) announced that it will not be a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) outside the state of Bihar.

“There are no differences with the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Our (JD-U’s) relation with the BJP is as strong as it was in past. Everything is good, all is well in the NDA in Bihar,” Kumar told reporters after holding his weekly Lok Samvad programme.

On May 30, when PM Modi and his ministers took oath for second consecutive term, the Bihar CM announced his decision that the JD(U) will not be a part of the Central government, stating that it would not accept the only one ministerial berth which will be nothing more than symbolic representation.

“They (Bharatiya Janata Party) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the Cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need the Cabinet berth,” Kumar had said

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the JD-U as the NDA ally won 16 of the 17 seats it contested in Bihar.