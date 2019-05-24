Bengaluru: Their rout in the Lok Sabha elections notwithstanding, the allies in Karnataka, JD(S) and Congress, on Friday vowed to continue working together. (Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

After a meeting convened by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the state government was safe despite the electoral reverses.

He said, “There is no threat to our government. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will continue to lead us as legislators as both the alliance parties are united to prevent any toppling bid by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.”

The assurance to the people has come soon after the allies were wiped out in the southern state. The BJP won 25 of the 28 parliamentary seats, the Janata Dal-Secular and the Congress got one each while Independent Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was backed by the BJP, also secured one seat.

The allies have been alleging that the BJP has been trying to poach MLAs, a charge that the saffron party has vehemently denied. However, earlier this month, a senior Congress leader had said that ten BJP legislators were in touch with his party.

“From the day we formed the government, the BJP has been trying to (topple the government), it is not something new. From that day they have been giving deadlines (to the government),” state minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan told reporters in Hubli.

“A BJP leader has spoken about 20 Congress MLAs; today 9-10 BJP (MLAs) are in touch with us.”

Khan’s comments came in the wake of Yeddyurappa claiming that the longevity of the state government depended upon the stand taken by about 20 “disgruntled” Congress legislators after the Lok Sabha election results.

Khan had accused Yeddyurappa of “daydreaming” about coming to power. “It is true that the BJP people are in touch with us. Not from today, (but) for two-three months, nine-10 BJP MLAs are in touch with us,” he had said.