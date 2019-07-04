Bengaluru: After months of suspense over its state president since A H Vishwanath stepped down after the party’s rout in Lok Sabha elections, the JDS went about putting its house in order on Thursday.

Addressing the press, JDS leader H D Deve Gowda said, “Former state president of the party A H Vishwanath resigned after my loss in Lok Sabha elections from Tumakuru. Now I have named five-time MLA & former minister H K Kumaraswamy as the new state president of the party.”

Not just that, the party also got itself a new working president. “Madhu Bangarappa will be the working president of JDS. We have decided to have only one working president, there is no question of multiple working presidents,” he said.

The youth wing also has a new president now in the form of Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, A H Vishwanath may have left the post because of the party’s performance but reports said he wasn’t happy with alliance partner Congress. He was quoted as having said earlier, “This is personal vindictiveness of Siddaramaiah, he is not good in politics. Roshan Baig was suspended by the party (Congress), Siddaramaiah would have done the same to me if I was in Congress.”

When Vishwanath had announced his decision, he had trained his guns on Siddaramaiah. He had said he was unhappy at not being a part of the coalition’s coordination committee headed by the senior Congress leader. “The state presidents of the two alliance partners were not in the Coordination Committee,” he had said.

The JDS-Congress coalition in the state had tied up for the national elections too, however, the two parties managed to win only one seat each while the BJP raced ahead with 25 seats.