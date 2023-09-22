Home

JD(S) Joins NDA As Kumaraswamy Meets BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Shah | Watch

JD(S) on Friday joined the NDA after its leader H D Kumaraswamy met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

Image tweeted by @AmitShah

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in Delhi.

“I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for New India, Strong India,” Nadda wrote on X after the meeting.

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. JDS to formally join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). BJP President JP Nadda and Goa CM Pramod Sawant are also present during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/7SpdnoWFSJ — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah “warmly welcomed” the JD(S) to the NDA fold and said that the south-based party has expressed its trust in PM Modi’s vision of a developed India.

“Met former Karnataka CM and JD (S) leader Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy Ji along with BJP President Shri JP Nadda Ji. Expressing their trust in PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of a developed India, the JD(S) has decided to be a part of the NDA. I warmly welcome JD(S) to the NDA family. Their association will lead Karnataka on the path of development and pave the way for a stronger NDA and a stronger India,” Shah wrote on X.

Kumaraswamy said the alliance with BJP “has been sealed and discussions will continue on seat sharing”.

The development comes a day after JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy reportedly met BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament on Thursday.

Headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, the JD(S) has long been a strong third player in the southern state where the Congress and the BJP have been the two main parties. The regional party came third in the recent assembly polls in the state, where the Congress scored a big win.

The BJP, which heads the NDA, believes an alliance with the JD(S) will ensure its domination in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the regional party enjoys considerable influence in south Karnataka where the saffron party has traditionally been weak.

Rumors about the JD(S) joining NDA and entering into an alliance with BJP have been rife since statements hinting at the same were made by BJP strongman and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

The veteran BJP leader had recently dropped hints of the saffron party considering an alliance with the JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The arrangement, if it comes to fruition, will dictate that JD(S) fields its candidates four out of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka in the general elections.

Yediyurappa, however, had later stated that the discussions between the two parties had not reached a conclusive agreement.

The JD(S) had aligned with the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, however, the parties faced a drubbing as the BJP sweeped 25 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka and even an independent candidate supported by the BJP won from Mandya constituency.

On the other hand, the Congress and JD(S) only managed to secure a single seat each.

(With PTI inputs)

