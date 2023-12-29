JDU Executive Meeting: Lalan Singh Quits, Nitish Kumar To Take Control Of Party

In a major political development, Nitish Kumar has been elected President of the Janata Dal (United) during the party's national executive meeting held in the national capital on Monday. The decision was made minutes after Lalan Singh's resignation during the meeting.

New Delhi: In a major political shift, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been named the chief of the JDU Lalan Singh tendered his resignation from the party’s top post during the crucial party’s executive meeting that was held in the national capital. The major announcement came following weeks of denials from the party’s leaders related to potential leadership changes. According to JDU General Secretary Ram Kumar Sharma, Singh proposed his resignation, and it was accepted by the party members. “Lalan Singh first proposed his resignation, and it was accepted. Simultaneously, the resolution was passed that Nitish Kumar would be the next president,” he said.

However, the major move was anticipated by several political leaders, as rumours have already been circulating regarding a possible change in the top post at the party. However, JDU leaders restrain themselves from talking about the possibility of a leadership change.

