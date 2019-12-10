New Delhi: A day after the Janata Dal (United) extended support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha, a fresh rift seems to have erupted within the party. After JDU leader Prashant Kishor, now party’s National General Secretary Pawan Varma on Tuesday urged party chief Nitish Kumar to reconsider its stand on the Bill. He also called the Bill unconstitutional and discriminatory in spirit.

“I have urged our National president Nitish Kumar to reconsider party’s stand. Bill is unconstitutional, discriminatory and against the spirit of secularism, unity and harmony of our country,” Pawan Varma said.

Pawan Varma,JDU National General Secretary on JDU supported #CitizenshipAmendmentBill in Lok Sabha: I've urged our National President Nitish Kumar to reconsider party's stand. Bill is unconstitutional, discriminatory &against spirit of secularism,unity&harmony of our country. pic.twitter.com/R8VinTgFuv — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

The statement from the JDU leader comes after the party’s MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh in Lok Sabha on Monday said it is the right thing if persecuted minorities of Pakistan are given Indian citizenship.

“We support this bill. This bill should not been seen in light of Indian citizens, both majority and minority. If persecuted minorities of Pakistan are given Indian citizenship then I think this is the right thing,” Rajiv Ranjan Singh had said in Lok Sabha.

Reacting to his colleague’s statement, party’s another leader Prashant Kishor earlier in the day expressed disappointment over his party’s support to the CAB.

“Disappointed to see JDU supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals,” Kishor tweeted on Monday.

After a day-long heated argument, Lok Sabha on Monday night passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes.