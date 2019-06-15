Patna: The famous ‘Super 30’, run by Mathematician Anand Kumar, has yet again tasted a commendable success as 18 of the 30 students cracked JEE (Advance) for admission in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

However, in the years 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2017, all the 30 students of Super 30 had cracked JEE-Advance, bringing the institute into global focus.

Though the number of students from ‘Super 30’ clearing one of the toughest exams in India is lesser than the earlier years, Anand Kumar said that it doesn’t matter to him.

“All of them have cleared JEE-Mains. If some missed out IIT, they will certainly get into NITs,” he said in a statement.

The upcoming Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Super 30 ‘ movie is based on the story of Anand Kumar and the journey of his coaching institute and will release on July 2.

The film encapsulates the story of students from underprivileged families chasing their IIT dream with passion and devotion under the guidance of Anand.

Super 30 is a highly innovative educational programme which scouts 30 meritorious students from economically and socially backward sections of the society and guides them to crack JEE.

In the last seven years, it has produced hundreds of IITians from extremely poor backgrounds. During this programme, students are provided absolutely free coaching, lodging, and food.

“In its 18-year journey starting 2002, Super 30 has so far sent over 450 students to IITs. Many of them passed out to hold important positions in India and abroad,” said Kumar.

“We don’t take any fee, fund or donation for it from any individual, government or private organisation. My entire family and team of teachers are involved with it,” he added.

(With IANS Inputs)