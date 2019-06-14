JEE Advanced Result 2019: Kartikey Gupta of Ballarpur topped the JEE (Advanced) while Shabnam Sahay from Ahmedabad aced the exam in girls category.

Details about the Qualified Candidates:

  • Total number of qualified boys: 33349
  • Total number of qualified girls: 5356
  • Total number of qualified general (GE) candidates: 15566
  • Total number of qualified general (GEN-EWS) candidates: 3636
  • Total number of qualified OBC-NCL candidates: 7651
  • Total number of qualified SC candidates: 8758
  • Total number of qualified ST candidates: 3094

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the toppers of JEE Advanced 2019 and wished them success for future their endeavours.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee declared the JEE Advanced Result today at 10 am but the students have been struggling to access the website, hosted by IIT Roorkee, to check their results.

Here’s the list of toppers:

Top Five Rankers

Candidate Name

City

Rank

Gupta Kartikey Chandresh

Ballarpur

1

Himanshu Gaurav Singh

Allahabad

2

Archit Bubna

New Delhi

3

Gillella Karthikeya

Madhapur

4

Battepati Karthikeya

Madhapur

5

Top Five Female Rankers

Candidate Name

City

Rank

Shabnam Sahay

Ahmedabad

10

Surapaneni Sai Vigna

Madhapur

44

Tulip Pandey

Mumbai

79

Ilindra Sai Lakshmi Shreya

Vijaywada

156

Palti Ramyasri

Madhapur

199

Zonal toppers

ZoneTopper
IIT BombayGUPTA KARTIKEY CHANDRESH (CRL 1)
IIT DelhiHIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH (CRL 2)
IIT GuwahatiPRADIPTA PARAG BORA (CRL 28)
IIT KanpurDHRUV ARORA (CRL 24)
IIT KharagpurGUDIPATY ANIKET (CRL 29)
IIT HyderabadGILLELLA AKASH REDDY (CRL 4)
IIT RoorkeeJAYESH SINGLA (CRL 17)

Top Category Rankers

Rank listRankNameCity/Town
OPEN (CRL)1GUPTA KARTIKEYCHANDRESHBALLARPUR
OPEN (CRL)2HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGHALLAHABAD
OPEN (CRL)3ARCHIT BUBNANEW DELHI
GEN-EWS1D CHANDRASEKHARA S SHETHAHAVYAMADHAPUR
OBC-NCL1HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGHALLAHABAD
SC1SAMBIT BEHERABHUBANESWAR
ST1PIYUSH RAJJAIPUR
CRL-PwD1SUMIT JAINSATNA
GEN-EWS-PwD1DASARI RAJESHGANDHINAGAR
OBC-NCL-PwD1VEDANT DEEPAK BORKUTENAGPUR
SC-PwD1ARYAN KUMARKANPUR
ST-PwD1DHANANJAY SAPAWATKOTA

Details about male and female toppers in every zone:

ZoneName of CandidateCRLGender
BombayGUPTA KARTIKEY CHANDRESH1Male
BombaySHABNAM SAHAY10Female
DelhiHIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH2Male
DelhiANANYA GUPTA233Female
GuwahatiPRADIPTA PARAG BORA28Male
GuwahatiAAKRITI817Female
KanpurDHRUV ARORA24Male
KanpurVALAYA RAMCHANDANI612Female
KharagpurGUDIPATY ANIKET29Male
KharagpurANJLEENA SHAKEBA438Female
HyderabadGILLELLA AKASH REDDY4Male
HyderabadSURAPANENI SAI VIGNA44Female
RoorkeeJAYESH SINGLA17Male
RoorkeeTANU GOYAL272Female

After the results of JEE Advanced 2019, Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the counselling dates. It would also be conducting the counselling for NITs and IIITs on the basis of the JEE Main 2019 scores.