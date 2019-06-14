JEE Advanced Result 2019: Kartikey Gupta of Ballarpur topped the JEE (Advanced) while Shabnam Sahay from Ahmedabad aced the exam in girls category.
Details about the Qualified Candidates:
- Total number of qualified boys: 33349
- Total number of qualified girls: 5356
- Total number of qualified general (GE) candidates: 15566
- Total number of qualified general (GEN-EWS) candidates: 3636
- Total number of qualified OBC-NCL candidates: 7651
- Total number of qualified SC candidates: 8758
- Total number of qualified ST candidates: 3094
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the toppers of JEE Advanced 2019 and wished them success for future their endeavours.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee declared the JEE Advanced Result today at 10 am but the students have been struggling to access the website, hosted by IIT Roorkee, to check their results.
Here’s the list of toppers:
Top Five Rankers
Candidate Name
City
Rank
Gupta Kartikey Chandresh
Ballarpur
1
Himanshu Gaurav Singh
Allahabad
2
Archit Bubna
New Delhi
3
Gillella Karthikeya
Madhapur
4
Battepati Karthikeya
Madhapur
5
Top Five Female Rankers
Candidate Name
City
Rank
Shabnam Sahay
Ahmedabad
10
Surapaneni Sai Vigna
Madhapur
44
Tulip Pandey
Mumbai
79
Ilindra Sai Lakshmi Shreya
Vijaywada
156
Palti Ramyasri
Madhapur
199
Zonal toppers
|Zone
|Topper
|IIT Bombay
|GUPTA KARTIKEY CHANDRESH (CRL 1)
|IIT Delhi
|HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH (CRL 2)
|IIT Guwahati
|PRADIPTA PARAG BORA (CRL 28)
|IIT Kanpur
|DHRUV ARORA (CRL 24)
|IIT Kharagpur
|GUDIPATY ANIKET (CRL 29)
|IIT Hyderabad
|GILLELLA AKASH REDDY (CRL 4)
|IIT Roorkee
|JAYESH SINGLA (CRL 17)
Top Category Rankers
|Rank list
|Rank
|Name
|City/Town
|OPEN (CRL)
|1
|GUPTA KARTIKEYCHANDRESH
|BALLARPUR
|OPEN (CRL)
|2
|HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH
|ALLAHABAD
|OPEN (CRL)
|3
|ARCHIT BUBNA
|NEW DELHI
|GEN-EWS
|1
|D CHANDRASEKHARA S SHETHAHAVYA
|MADHAPUR
|OBC-NCL
|1
|HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH
|ALLAHABAD
|SC
|1
|SAMBIT BEHERA
|BHUBANESWAR
|ST
|1
|PIYUSH RAJ
|JAIPUR
|CRL-PwD
|1
|SUMIT JAIN
|SATNA
|GEN-EWS-PwD
|1
|DASARI RAJESH
|GANDHINAGAR
|OBC-NCL-PwD
|1
|VEDANT DEEPAK BORKUTE
|NAGPUR
|SC-PwD
|1
|ARYAN KUMAR
|KANPUR
|ST-PwD
|1
|DHANANJAY SAPAWAT
|KOTA
Details about male and female toppers in every zone:
|Zone
|Name of Candidate
|CRL
|Gender
|Bombay
|GUPTA KARTIKEY CHANDRESH
|1
|Male
|Bombay
|SHABNAM SAHAY
|10
|Female
|Delhi
|HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH
|2
|Male
|Delhi
|ANANYA GUPTA
|233
|Female
|Guwahati
|PRADIPTA PARAG BORA
|28
|Male
|Guwahati
|AAKRITI
|817
|Female
|Kanpur
|DHRUV ARORA
|24
|Male
|Kanpur
|VALAYA RAMCHANDANI
|612
|Female
|Kharagpur
|GUDIPATY ANIKET
|29
|Male
|Kharagpur
|ANJLEENA SHAKEBA
|438
|Female
|Hyderabad
|GILLELLA AKASH REDDY
|4
|Male
|Hyderabad
|SURAPANENI SAI VIGNA
|44
|Female
|Roorkee
|JAYESH SINGLA
|17
|Male
|Roorkee
|TANU GOYAL
|272
|Female
After the results of JEE Advanced 2019, Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the counselling dates. It would also be conducting the counselling for NITs and IIITs on the basis of the JEE Main 2019 scores.