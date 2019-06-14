JEE Advanced Result 2019: Kartikey Gupta of Ballarpur topped the JEE (Advanced) while Shabnam Sahay from Ahmedabad aced the exam in girls category.

Details about the Qualified Candidates:

Total number of qualified boys: 33349

Total number of qualified girls: 5356

Total number of qualified general (GE) candidates: 15566

Total number of qualified general (GEN-EWS) candidates: 3636

Total number of qualified OBC-NCL candidates: 7651

Total number of qualified SC candidates: 8758

Total number of qualified ST candidates: 3094

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the toppers of JEE Advanced 2019 and wished them success for future their endeavours.

Congratulations Kartikey Gupta for topping #JEEAdvanced2019 and Himanshu Gaurav singh, Archit Bubna for securing 2nd & 3rd positions. Wish you all success in your future endeavours! — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 14, 2019

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee declared the JEE Advanced Result today at 10 am but the students have been struggling to access the website, hosted by IIT Roorkee, to check their results.

Here’s the list of toppers:

Top Five Rankers

Candidate Name City Rank Gupta Kartikey Chandresh Ballarpur 1 Himanshu Gaurav Singh Allahabad 2 Archit Bubna New Delhi 3 Gillella Karthikeya Madhapur 4 Battepati Karthikeya Madhapur 5

Top Five Female Rankers

Candidate Name City Rank Shabnam Sahay Ahmedabad 10 Surapaneni Sai Vigna Madhapur 44 Tulip Pandey Mumbai 79 Ilindra Sai Lakshmi Shreya Vijaywada 156 Palti Ramyasri Madhapur 199

Zonal toppers

Zone Topper IIT Bombay GUPTA KARTIKEY CHANDRESH (CRL 1) IIT Delhi HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH (CRL 2) IIT Guwahati PRADIPTA PARAG BORA (CRL 28) IIT Kanpur DHRUV ARORA (CRL 24) IIT Kharagpur GUDIPATY ANIKET (CRL 29) IIT Hyderabad GILLELLA AKASH REDDY (CRL 4) IIT Roorkee JAYESH SINGLA (CRL 17)

Top Category Rankers

Rank list Rank Name City/Town OPEN (CRL) 1 GUPTA KARTIKEYCHANDRESH BALLARPUR OPEN (CRL) 2 HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH ALLAHABAD OPEN (CRL) 3 ARCHIT BUBNA NEW DELHI GEN-EWS 1 D CHANDRASEKHARA S SHETHAHAVYA MADHAPUR OBC-NCL 1 HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH ALLAHABAD SC 1 SAMBIT BEHERA BHUBANESWAR ST 1 PIYUSH RAJ JAIPUR CRL-PwD 1 SUMIT JAIN SATNA GEN-EWS-PwD 1 DASARI RAJESH GANDHINAGAR OBC-NCL-PwD 1 VEDANT DEEPAK BORKUTE NAGPUR SC-PwD 1 ARYAN KUMAR KANPUR ST-PwD 1 DHANANJAY SAPAWAT KOTA

Details about male and female toppers in every zone:

Zone Name of Candidate CRL Gender Bombay GUPTA KARTIKEY CHANDRESH 1 Male Bombay SHABNAM SAHAY 10 Female Delhi HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH 2 Male Delhi ANANYA GUPTA 233 Female Guwahati PRADIPTA PARAG BORA 28 Male Guwahati AAKRITI 817 Female Kanpur DHRUV ARORA 24 Male Kanpur VALAYA RAMCHANDANI 612 Female Kharagpur GUDIPATY ANIKET 29 Male Kharagpur ANJLEENA SHAKEBA 438 Female Hyderabad GILLELLA AKASH REDDY 4 Male Hyderabad SURAPANENI SAI VIGNA 44 Female Roorkee JAYESH SINGLA 17 Male Roorkee TANU GOYAL 272 Female

After the results of JEE Advanced 2019, Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the counselling dates. It would also be conducting the counselling for NITs and IIITs on the basis of the JEE Main 2019 scores.