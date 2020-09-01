New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Joint Engineering Examinations (Main) the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court will take up for urgent hearing, a plea filed by a citizen seeking postponement of the engineering exam. Petitioner, in his plea, stated about inability of students residing in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, in reaching examination centres. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020 Latest Updates: Baggage, Mobile Phones And Stationery | List of Items Strictly Prohibited Inside Exam Halls

The examination is scheduled to start at 9 am and the court has posted the matter for hearing at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The High Court took suo-motu cognisance of a letter sent by Nitesh Bawankar, a resident of Bhandara. In his letter, Bawankar highlighted the problems being faced by students appearing for JEE-Main examination and residing in flood-hit areas of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Gondiaand Gadchiroli districts.

Due to floods, students from these areas will find it difficult to appear for the JEE-Main examination, he said.

A division bench of Justices R K Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala asked the respondents, the Maharashtra government, the Centre and the National Testing Agency, to consider postponing the examination for students residing in flood- affected areas.

