JEE Main April 2020 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the registration link for the second edition of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2020, which will be held in April. Candidates can apply on the JEE Main website, i.e jeemain.nta.nic.in, to appear for the exam.

The online application will be accepted only till March 7 while admit cards will be available for download from March 16 onwards. The JEE Main Exam will take place between April 5 and April 7, and April 9 and April 11. The result will be available by the end of April 2020.

Steps to download JEE Main April 2020 Admit Cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Application Form for JEE Main (April)-2020’

Step 3: Click on ‘Login to Apply’ if you are already a registered user

Step 4: If not registered, click on the link ‘Proceed to Apply’ under the tab ‘Fresh User’

Step 5: Fill in the details asked in the application form

Step 6: Scan and upload images

Step 7: Pay the application fee and click ‘Submit’

Step 8: Download the application form and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, click here to access the login/registration page directly.

Earlier, the NTA had organised the January edition of the exam on January 6 and January 9. The result of the same was announced on January 17 and January 23 respectively.

From the candidates who appeared for the exam in January, those who want to improve their scores can apply. Those who could not appear in January, too, are eligible to apply. The NTA will consider the better result of the two exams for preparing the merit list or ranking.

The NTA conducts the JEE Main Exam, which is a screening-cum-eligibility test, for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technological institutes in the country.