New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle over the JEE and NEET examinations 2020, the AAP government has urged the Centre to find alternatives to arrangement for admission to engineering and medical colleges this year. "Central government is playing with the lives of the students in the name of JEE-NEET. We request the Central government to reconsider and find an alternative arrangement for admissions. Extraordinary times demand for extraordinary measures," Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

The Supreme Court early this week said that the exams can't be postponed as this is a crucial career-defining issue. The National Testing Agency, which conducts these two examinations, has also issued a notification and made its stand clear that the examinations can't be postponed further.

Both the examinations were scheduled to be held in April, May, but were postponed in the view of the pandemic situation at that time.

JEE (Main) — for admission to engineering colleges — is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6. NEET — for admission to medical colleges — will be held on September 13.

The NTA has also issued social distancing guideline for JEE.

Several states held examinations during the earlier phases of lockdown or unlocking. But this is the first time that all-India exams will be held. Apart from the health risks that the candidates will expose themselves too, transport concerns are also being raised. There is a dearth of public transport across the country as state governments are allowing or disallowing movement according to the ground level situation.

NRI candidates have also raised the issue of the suspension of international flights. NEET does not have any outside centre. NRI candidates will have to come to India to appear for the test. In that case, they must be exempted from quarantine rules, they have said.