New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has become the latest voice from the political circle to join students from across the country in demanding postponement of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eigibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Also Read - JEE, NEET Exams 2020: Why Medical And Engineering Entrance Tests Should be Cancelled? Check Out 13 Reasons Listed by BJP Leader

“Requesting honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji to postpone the dates of the JEE and NEET exams”, Chowdhury, the Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha tweeted today, sharing the letter written by him to the Prime Minister. Also Read - JEE, NEET Exam 2020 Latest News: Will NTA Postpone The Examinations or Conduct it as Per Schedule? Here's What Politicos Want

“When the country is experiencing the spike of infection now exceeding ‘mind boggling’ 70,000 on daily count, I think it is absolutely necessary to review the dates of exams as approximately 25 lakh students are supposed to participate in them. Hence I thought it prudent to knock the door of the wisdom of the Prime Minister of India”, the Congress MP stated in his letter.

“Your sagacious intervention may bring about the relief of those anxious aspirants. My suggestion to you is that the examinations could be deferred for a certain period till the situation gets stable”, he further wrote.

Notably, with the country’s coronavirus count rising by the day, students from across the country have taken to social media to demand that the exams be deferred. A host of political parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and even the ruling BJP, have spoken out in support of the students.

Earlier today, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, requested the Centre to listen to the students’ ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

However, for now, JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 6 while NEET will be held on September 13. Meanwhile, JEE (Advanced) will be held on September 27.

The Supreme Court has already dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams, following which the Centre released SOPs with regards to the conduct of the exams.